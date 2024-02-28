"He has made over 25 shots from that position"- Leicester manager reacts to Fatawu Issahaku's stunner against Bournemouth

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca says they can't wait for another 25 shots to get a scorcher from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku after his strike sunk AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup.

The 19-year-old Ghanaian winger scored the winner after curling from outside the box in extra-time as the Foxes advanced to the quarter-final of the Cup competition.

Issahaku is known for such trademark shots despite being unlucky several times since moving to Leicester City.

“He probably shoots 25 times (from that position) during his time at Leicester and finally he scored that one tonight. I remember many other shots in the stands from him so if we are to wait another 25 shots, it’s a bit long!," said Maresca after the game.

“I think we had once again many chances. We missed all of them but at the end it’s important to create chances and to be more clinical for sure.”

Leicester City will find out their opponents for the quarter-final after the fifth round of games are completed.