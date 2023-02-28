"He was humble"- Ex-Ghana captain John Mensah eulogizes Christian Atsu

Former captain of the Black Stars, John Mensah has paid tributes to Christian Atsu following his tragic death.

The former Ghana winger sadly died following the devastating earthquake in Turkey on February 6, 2022. Atsu's lifeless body was found 12 days after he was trapped under rubble.

Mensah's time with the Black Stars ended before Atsu started his with the national team, but the former defender had huge admiration for the ex-Chelsea player.

“Christian Atsu was respectful and humble. I didn’t play with him but I saw him a couple of times. What happened was sad and unfortunate. We send our condolences to the family and we assure them of our support. Every Ghanaian is hurt by the development and we send our regrets to the family,” he said during his visit to Atsu's family.

The state together with the family of Christian Atsu are preparing for the final burial and funeral of the Hatayspor player.

Atsu enjoyed a decent career with the Black Stars, making 65 appearances and scoring nine goals for the Black Stars.