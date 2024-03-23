"He was really good"- Ghana coach Otto Addo praises debutant Amankwah Forson

Ghana coach Otto Addo is full of praise for Ghana debutant Amankwah Forson after his impressive display against Nigeria in the international friendly on Friday.

The Red Bull Salzburg midfielder started and was replaced by Kassim Nuhu in the second half as the Black Stars lost 2-1 to their arch-rivals in Marrakech.

Forson showed glimpses of quality with his deft touches and ball-passing abilities, combining well with Abdul Salis Samed and Idrissu Baba in the middle of the park.

According to Otto Addo, Ghana has someone they can count on in the coming years.

"He was really, really good. I mean he is a young guy, very good positioning, very firm on the ball and solid on the ball. If he would be a little bit more self-conscious in certain situations he could have finished himself I think," said Otto Addo after the game.

"But it’s really, really impressive for a young guy to step up against a strong Nigerian team and be so self-conscious with the ball, good positioning, also working hard defensively is really, really good. I think we have someone we can look up to in the coming years," he added.

Forson is expected to add another appearance to his international career when Ghana takes on Uganda on Tuesday.