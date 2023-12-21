Heart of Lions appoint Bashir Hayford as head coach in bid to revitalize struggling season

Heart of Lions have announced the appointment of experienced tactician Bashir Hayford as the club's new head coach for the remainder of the season, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 65-year-old is taking over the reigns from Fatawu Salifu, who was recently sacked for strings of poor results since the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign.

Hayford has signed a contract until the end of the current campaign with an option to extend if he is able to guide the club to safety.

Lions are presently languishing at the bottom of the Ghana Premier League table after fifteen rounds as they remain winless since their return to the top-flight.

The Kpando-based club have managed to record just 8 points from 13 matches, with two games in hand.

Hayford's last job in the Ghana Premier League was at Legon Cities FC, where he coached them from November 2020 to August 2021.

Before he joined Cities, the former Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold SC trainer was handling the Somalia national team between March 2019 and February 2020.

Hayford was the head of the Ghana women's national team, the Black Queens, during the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations held in Ghana.

The 2008 and 2015 Ghana Premier League winning coach is returning to Lions for a second spell, having coached them in the 2006/2007 season.