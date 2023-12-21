Heart of Lions appoint Bashir Hayford as new coach

Heart of Lions have announced the appointment of Bashir Hayford as their new coach, succeeding Salifu Fatawu, who was relieved of his duties earlier this month.

Fatawu's dismissal came amid a string of three defeats in five games, leaving the team winless in 13 matches and at the bottom of the Ghana Premier League table.

Salifu Fatawu played a crucial role in guiding Hearts of Lions to secure promotion to the Ghana Premier League, marking their return to the top tier for the first time since 2015. However, with eight draws and five losses in 13 games, the team found themselves languishing at the bottom of the league.

Bashir Hayford makes a return to Hearts of Lions after a 16-year hiatus, having left for Asante Kotoko, where he achieved success by winning the Ghana Premier League during the 2006/07 season.

His first assignment upon his return will be against his former club, Legon Cities, in an away game. The appointment of Hayford is a strategic move by Heart of Lions to revitalize their performance in the Ghana Premier League.