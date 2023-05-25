Heart of Lions chief Randy Abbey to strengthen squad for Ghana Premier League

Heart of Lions President Dr Randy Abbey has revealed that his team is set to enhance their squad ahead of their return to the Ghana Premier League after an eight-year absence.

The Kpando-based club secured promotion to the top flight with five matches remaining in Zone Three and is now preparing to face strong opposition in the upcoming season.

Speaking about the team's ambitions and preparations, Randy Abbey disclosed that there will be significant changes to the squad in order to make an impact in the league.

"It is only right that we beef up the team. It is something we do every season," he stated in an interview with Asempa FM. Abbey also acknowledged the contributions of players who joined the team during the second transfer window and proved instrumental in their promotion campaign.

"There were others who were even on the bench at the beginning of the season but have now become integral members of the squad," Abbey added, highlighting the team's dynamic nature. He emphasized the need for continuous improvement, stating, "And going forward, we always have to improve ourselves, so there will obviously be an improvement in the team."

Heart of Lions endured relegation from the Ghana Premier League eight years ago but have now earned their way back to the top tier of Ghanaian football. With their sights set on making a strong comeback, the club's management, led by Dr Randy Abbey, is determined to strengthen the team and make a significant impact in the upcoming season.