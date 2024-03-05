Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford calls for strikers' improvement after defeat to Great Olympics

Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford has urged his strikers to enhance their scoring abilities following a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Great Olympics in the week 19 Ghana Premier League clash at the WAFA Park.

Razak Yussif was the star for Great Olympics, scoring both goals that secured victory for the Dade boys last Saturday. The defeat leaves the Kpando-based club in a precarious position in the league standings.

Speaking after the match, Coach Bashir Hayford expressed his concerns about the performance of his strikers and called for improvement in subsequent games.

“Our strikers need to improve. When we talk about the qualities of a striker I have a problem, but they are strikers now that I am working on. I want to push some qualities into them, and maybe, by the tenth game in charge, I might see some changes. Training is all about improvement, so I want to see how they can improve in goalscoring,” Hayford emphasized.

Heart of Lions currently find themselves in the relegation zone after 19 matches in the Ghana Premier League campaign, sitting at the 17th position on the league log with 18 points. The coach acknowledged the need for the team to elevate their performance to avoid relegation at the end of the season.