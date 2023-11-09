Heart of Lions coach Fatawu Salifu satisfied with point earned from Hearts game

Head coach of Heart of Lions, Fatawu Salifu is pleased with the point earned from their goalless draw they played out with Hearts of Oak on Wednesday.

Lions were held to a goalless draw by the visiting Phobians in their outstanding premier league game at the Hohoe Stadium on Wednesday, November 8 2023.

After suffering back-to-back defeats Salifu’s side were hoping to record their first win of the season, but they failed to break through the resilient Hearts side.

“We are a team that is still looking for 3 points. I think that in every match you go, you go with the intention of winning at the end. But if you also see the nature of the game and one-point results, I think that you also have to appreciate it. Of course, one point is better than what happened to us last week,” Salifu said at full time.

Lions are away to Nations FC for their next game.

By Suleman Asante