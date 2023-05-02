Heart of Lions coach rates Division One higher than Ghana Premier League

Heart of Lions coach Fatawu Salifu has claimed that the Division One League is more difficult than the Ghana Premier League.

His team secured promotion to the top flight after an eight-year absence, having emerged as runaway champions in Zone III with five matches to spare.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Salifu said, "The Division One League looks more difficult than the Premier League, it's one of the toughest and most challenging leagues in Ghana."

Heart of Lions will aim to make an impact in the GPL next season.

They have amassed 56 points; 16 more than second-placed Vision FC who were beaten 2-0 by Attram De Visser on Friday.

Coach Fatawu Salifu's side have a positive goal difference of +20 and they can increase their numbers before the end of the season.

Lions face Golden Kick at the Tema Sports Stadium for their Week 25 fixture.