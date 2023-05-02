Heart of Lions determined to remain competitive despite earning GPL qualification

Heart of Lions coach Fatawu Salifu says his team will continue to remain competitive despite securing promotion into the Ghana Premier League.

The Lions were declared champions of the Division Zone Three league on Sunday after Vision FC and Koforidua Semper Fi lost their matches making them unable to catch up with with Hearts of Lions who now have five matches to spare.

The champions put the icing on the cake with a convincing win over Golden Kick on Monday to celebrate their promotion.

Even though the outcome of the remaining matches will not affect the fate of Hart of Lions, Salifu says, his side will leave no stone unturned as they aim to increase their points at the end of the season.

"Anyone who knows me will testify that I've never done it in life and I don't do it. I don't believe in playing fixed matches and stuff. I am aware records are important. Even if we had lost our recent match [against Golden Kick] it would have had no effect [on us being champions] but we made sure we finished well with a win away from home.

"So giving out points is not something that is in me and of course these are young players and it will be inappropriate to train them with match manipulation. If they get addicted to it, they will disappoint you when you need them most. So we are going all out to finish the league very well devoid of any fixed matches," he told Asempa FM.