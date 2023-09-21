Heart of Lions dominate Fatau Dauda’s Ghana Premier League Team of the Week

Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has selected his Ghana Premier League Team of the Week following matchday 1, and it features several standout performers from Heart of Lions, Bofoakwa Tano, and other clubs.

Heart of Lions, who held Asante Kotoko to a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, saw two of their players and their coach included in the team. Coach Fatawu Salifu, who was in charge during the crucial match, earned a spot in the lineup.

The selected players are as follows:

Goalkeeper: TK Osae (Heart of Lions)

Defence: - E. Adade (Dreams FC) - E. Ankrah (Bofoakwa Tano) - E. Abban (Heart of Lions) - David Oduro (Accra Lions)

Midfield: - Hilary Adabo (Real Tamale United) - E. Keyekeh (Samartex) - Sammy Osae Akoto (Tamale City) - S. Mohammed (Nsoatreman)

Attack: - Elijah Addai (Bofoakwa Tano) - F. Antwi (Legon Cities) - S. Amankona (Berekum Chelsea)