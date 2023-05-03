Heart of Lions FC boss Randy Abbey hails return of Premier League football to Volta Region

Heart of Lions FC president, Randy Abbey, has expressed his joy over the club's promotion to the Ghana Premier League after an eight-year absence, hailing it as a significant boost for the Volta Region.

Abbey was full of praise for his team's performance, stating that they had been in excellent form, maintaining their lead in Zone III with a series of impressive victories.

"I am delighted for the people of Kpando and its environs, especially the Volta Region, that the Premier League is back," he said, as quoted by ghanaweb.com.

"When you look at the way the stadium was packed, the excitement and the tension, you could see that the region has been deprived of Premier League football," he added.

Heart of Lions' latest victory was a resounding 4-2 win over Golden Kick on Monday, which secured their promotion to the top division.

The return of Heart of Lions to the top division has been widely celebrated by football fans in the Volta Region, and it is hoped that their presence will reignite the passion and interest in football in the area.

Heart of Lions will be looking to make a strong impression in the top flight when the new season kicks off, and with their impressive performances in the lower division, they will be a team to watch out for.