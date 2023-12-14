Heart of Lions part ways with coach Fatawu Salifu

Ghana Premier League side Heart of Lions have announced the departure of their coach Fatawu Salifu after agreeing mutually to part ways.

This follows the club's unimpressive showing since their return to the Ghana Premier League from the Division One.

Heart of Lions are yet to win a game in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season losing five and drawing eight out of 13 games.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Kpando-based club said, they "have mutually agreed to part ways" with the coach who played a crucial role in their return to the top flight after eight years.

"The club thanks coach Salifu Fatrawu for his role in ensuring its qualification to the Ghana Premier League. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours," the statement added.

Currently lying bottom of the Ghana Premier League with just eight points, Heart of Lions will clash with Legon Cities in their next game.