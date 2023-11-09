Heart of Lions tactician Fatawu Salifu impressed with his players’ performance in Hearts draw

Despite being held to a goalless draw by Hearts of Oak, head coach of Heart of Lions, Fatawu Salifu says he was thrilled by the performance of his players in their game with the Phobians on Wednesday.

Both teams honoured their outstanding premier league match at the Hohoe Stadium on Wednesday, November 9 2023.

After suffering back-to-back defeats, Lions were hoping to record their first win of the season, but they failed to break through the resilient Hearts side. Salifu has revealed he was however, pleased with the display of his players.

He said: “I think that in every match you go, you go with the intention of winning at the end. But if you also see the nature of the game and one-point results, I think that you also have to appreciate it. Of course, one point is better than what happened to us last week. I am impressed with the boys.”

By Suleman Asante