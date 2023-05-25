Heart of Lions to beef up team ahead of next season.

Heart of Lions president Dr Randy Abbey has disclosed that his team will be active in the transfer market to bolster their squad ahead of the next Ghana Premier League season.

The Lions displayed an outstanding show in Division One to secure promotion to the top flight with five matches to spare in Zone Three and will be preparing to trade tackles with formidable teams in the league.

Randy Abbey revealed that due to his team's ambition to make an impact, there will definitely be some changes ahead of the new season.

He emphasised that the team is subject to improvement every time and they would have made changes even if they had failed to gain promotion.

"It is only right that we beef up the team. It is something we do every season. There are players who even joined during the second transfer window but have been outstanding. Some joined at the beginning of the season others from last season and did well to help in our promotion.

"There were others who were even on the bench at the beginning of the season but have now been integral members of the squad at the latter part so nothing is static," he told Asempa FM.

"And going forward we always have to improve ourselves so there will obviously be an improvement in the team.

The Lions return to the Ghana Premier League after they suffered relegation eight years ago.