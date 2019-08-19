Hearts awards Pobiman Project to Prefabex Construction Limited

Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak has announced that it has selected Turkish construction firm Prefabex Yapi Teknolojiller San Ve Tic Limited for the construction of the Pobiman Academy Project.

The Phobians announced this on Monday that the company was selected after a thorough due diligence done by its Executive Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV.

Officials of the company are already in Ghana to hold further talks with the club.

The Pobiman Project when completed will be housed with Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centers (Pitches), Laundry, Swimming Pool, Lockers, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen and Dinning Hall.