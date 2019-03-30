Hearts coach Kim Grant cautious ahead of Dreams FC clash in GFA special competition opener

Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant says his side will go into the GFA Special Competition opener against Dreams FC with a cautious approach.

According the Grant, despite being weary of the threat posed by Dreams, his side remain positive for the game on Sunday.

“I believe we are going to get a very positive result and with a good performance. I trust the boys and I believe the boys trust what I have been doing which is really important. And it is most important that they enjoy their training and they take that enjoyment and what they have learned into the games”. Grant said.

Having already beaten the visitors 2-1 in a cup match this year, the gaffer says Dreams will approach the game like a wounded lion seeking revenge from his Rainbow boys. However, Kim Grant has assured he is going to prepare his players to be mentally ready for the task ahead.

“I know of them. I have watched them a couple of times. I have seen them, I have played them, I know Kurt and I know how his recruitment policies are and they won’t be easy. Look it’s like a wounded lion. They came to play us in our cup game and they expected to beat us and we should have actually dominated the game and we won the game”.

“I know they are going to come out and try to get revenge. The boys are aware of that and I have to prepare them mentally for that. We are going to focus on us and not about them and hopefully we will take the game to them”, the Hearts of Oak head coach shared.