Hearts coach Kim Grant present new Umbro kit to British High Commissioner to Ghana

Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant has presented the new Umbro jersey to the British Hifgh Commissioner to Ghana, His Excellency Iain Walker.

The home kit was presented to Iain Walker who has keen interest in Sports.

Hearts of Oak's new kit sponsors Umbro are a British sportswear and football equipment supplier based in Cheadle, near Manchester, England, United Kingdom.

The team has gained huge following lately after the arrival of their new jerseys with many fans buying the new kits.

The Phobians are preparing for the upcoming campaign and were engaged in a friendly with the Black Meteors, a game they lost 1-0.

Hearts of Oak will play Rock Star FC in their next friendly on Sunday at the Swedru Sports Stadium.