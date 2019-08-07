Hearts defender Christopher Bonney sparks age-cheating row after being named in Ghana's U23 squad

Hearts of Oak defender Christopher Bonny has been embroiled in an age-cheating row after being named in Ghana's Under-23 squad for the African U23 Championship double-legged qualifying match against Algeria.

Local journalists have waged a massive campaign against the former Asante Kotoko defender over claims he's fogged his birth certificates.

The variations in his date of birth have sparked massive controversy in the West African nation after coach Ibrahim Tanko named the experienced right-back in his 24-man squad to begin preparations for the two-legged ties.

While documents have shown he is within the age category after being born on November 22, 1998, transfer market put his date of birth of at July 4, 1992.

The variations shows the right-back played for Ebusua Dwarfs in the 2013/14 season at a tender young age of 15, featured for giants Kotoko at 15 and earned a call-up into the country's Under-20 team in 2013 at age 15 to make him a really special talent, it has been claimed.

The discrepancy in his age has split heads in Ghana after the FA announced he's being named in the squad for the qualifier against the North African nation.

Ghana suffered a global embarrassment after CAF disqualified the country from playing at the Africa U17 Championship in Niger in 2015 for fielding an ineligible player.

The U23 players invited are as follows;

GOAL KEEPERS

Kwame Baah – Asante Kotoko

Richmond Ayi – Hearts of Oak

Kumson Augustine – Crystal Palace

DEFENDERS

Christopher Bonny – Hearts of Oak

William Denkyi – Hearts of Oak

Evans Mensah – Kotoko

Issah Yakubu – Dreams FC

Ali Ouattara – Medeama FC

Kojo Amoako – Ashanti Gold FC

Kodjou Emmanuel – Attram de Visser Academy

Zakaria Fuseini – Brekum Chelsea

Michael Agbekornu – Dreams FC

Caleb Amankwaa – Aduana Stars

Habib Mohammed – Asante Kotoko

MIDFIELDERS

Briama Forster –Brekum Chelsea

Abdul Nuredeen – Vision FC

Yussif Oduro – Okyeman Planners

Nasiru Hamza – Inter Allies FC

STRIKERS

Akese Akese – Nzema Kotoko

Kwame Opoku – Nkwransa Warriors

Adiwah Peter Ernest – Emmanuel FC

Eric Dupey – Star Madrid

By Patrick Akoto