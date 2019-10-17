Hearts Oak CEO Frederick Moore is just a liaison officer

Former General secretary of Accra Hearts of Oak National Chapters Committee, Maxwell Asabre says Frederick Moore is exercising his duties as a liaison officer rather than a Chief Executive Officer.

According to him, Frederick Moore has been rendered powerless by the club’s board since his appointment and the recent direction by the club to oust him out of the upcoming Ghana Football Association elections is a firm proof.

“Frederick Moore should be called Liaison Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak but not CEO”, he told Ohene-Bampoh Brenya on the Anopa Bosuo Sports during the discussion segment when panelist where asked to discuss the issues of clubs preventing their CEO’s from voting in the presidential elections.

Asabre further said, the treatment of Frederick Moore and other past CEO’s of the club is part of the reasons why the club has not progressed in recent times.