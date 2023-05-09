Hearts of Lions back in top flight to make an impact - Stephen Ahorlu

Former Hearts of Lions goalkeeper Stephen Ahorlu believes the club will accomplish more than just survive in the Premier League next season.

The Kpondo-based club has returned to the top division after earning 56 points in Zone Three of the Division One League with four games to spare.

Heart of Lions were named champions over the weekend, and Ahorlu, who is now the goalkeepers' trainer of the club believes the club's heroics will continue after promotion.

"We are not simply coming to say we have returned and will get relegated again."

"And now that Hearts of Lions have returned to the Premier League, we are coming to continue our wonders, so we are not returning to Division One again,” Stephen Ahorlu told Radio Gold Sports.

The former Hapoel Ashkelon goalkeeper also played for Medeama SC upon his return from Israel.

Before joining Hearts of Lions, he was a member of Togo Premier League club Dynamic Togolais, popularly known as Dyto fc.

Ahorlu was a member of the Black Stars squad that reached the quarterfinals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.