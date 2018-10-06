Hearts of Oak agree deal in principle with Guinean giants AC Horoya over Patrick Razak’s sale

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have agreed to sell winger Patrick Razak to Guinean side AC Horoya, according to local media reports.

The sensational winger has been at the center of transfer moves to Asante Kotoko but on Friday, the Phobians released a statement declaring the club will not sell the 23 year old to their sworn rivals.

Meanwhile, reports reaching GHANASoccernet,com indicates the former African champions have agreed to transfer the player for an amount of $150,000 to Horoya.

Horoya made a first attempt for the player at the beginning of the season but the Phobians rejected an initial offer of around $ 80,000.

The former Tamale Utretch forward was promised an apartment and a sumptuous wage.

Razak has been outstanding for the Phobians despite a difficult first round in the Ghana Premier.

The will be joining countrymen Godfred Asante, Sebe Baffour, Brefo Mensah and Mandela Ocansey.

AC Horoya reached the quarter finals of the CAF Confederations Cup after they were knocked out by seven times champions Al Ahly.