Hearts of Oak appoint Abdul Rahim Bashiru as acting head coach following Koopman's departure

Hearts of Oak have named Abdul Rahim Bashiru as their acting head coach following the departure of Martin Koopman.

The change in leadership comes after a string of unsatisfactory results, including a 0-0 draw against Legon Cities, where Koopman boldly declared that he wasn't worried about being fired.

Koopman's stint with Hearts of Oak yielded only two victories in ten Ghana Premier League games, prompting the club to sever ties with him.

This decision aligns with the club's plans to revamp their technical team for the current football season.

In an official statement, Hearts of Oak expressed appreciation for Koopman's efforts during his tenure and extended their best wishes for his future endeavours. They also announced that Bashiru, who served as the assistant coach, would assume the role of acting head coach until further notice.

Bashiru will look to make a triumphant debut in his new position when Hearts of Oak face off against Accra Lions this weekend in the Ghana Premier League.

He previously served as an assistant coach at Legon Cities for two seasons before joining Hearts of Oak in August 2023.