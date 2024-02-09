Hearts of Oak appoints Ivorian tactician Aboubakar Ouattara as new coach

Hearts of Oak have officially appointed Ivorian tactician Aboubakar Ouattara as their new coach.

The announcement, made on Friday, February 9, signifies an immediate change in leadership for the club.

According to the club's statement, Coach Aboubakar Ouattara has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Hearts of Oak and is set to begin training with the players next week after the team's friendly game against Techiman Eleven Wonders over the weekend.

“The Board of Accra Hearts of Oak have appointed the Ivorian - coach Aboubakar Ouattara as the club's substantive head coach. His appointment takes immediate effect.

“Coach Ouattara has signed a two-and-half-year contract with the Club and is expected to start training next week when the team returns from this weekend's friendly game against Techiman Eleven Wonders,” the statement from Hearts of Oak said.

Ouattara takes over from Martin Koopman, who was dismissed during the early stages of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Holding a CAF License 'A' coaching certificate, Coach Aboubakar Ouattara brings a wealth of experience, having achieved success in various African countries as both a coach and Technical Director.

The board of Hearts of Oak expresses confidence in Coach Ouattara's ability to lead the team to success, marking a new chapter for the club under his guidance.