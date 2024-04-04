Hearts of Oak approve newly nominated board members at Annual General Meeting

Shareholders of Hearts of Oak have given their stamp of approval to the appointment of the club’s new nine-member board during the Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

The meeting, which took place at the Civil Service Auditorium in Accra, solidified the newly established team, which includes familiar faces such as Vincent Sowah-Odotei and Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, who retained their positions on the board. Ivy Heward Mills also remains as one of the former directors retained in the new setup as well.

However, Alhaji Braimah Moro Akanbi was not re-nominated, while notable personalities like Professor Agyemang Badu Akosa, a former flagbearer hopeful of the Convention People's Party, and Ken Ashigbey, Chief Executive of the Telecommunications Chamber and former director, have joined the new board.

Akwasi Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, is another new addition to the board. With his experience as a board member of the Division One League and as a member of the Fundraising Committee for Ghana's 2022 World Cup campaign, Agyemang brings valuable expertise in football governance.

Samuel Wilfred Yaw Inkoom, a chartered accountant and a chartered tax practitioner, has also been confirmed as a member of the board.

These seven individuals will join the club's majority shareholder, Togbei Afede XIV, and managing director, Delali Anku-Adiamah, who were previously announced as the club’s new directors in February.

This significant restructuring follows the dissolution of the former board in February as the club embarked on a new direction.

Meanwhile, within the playing body, another experienced personality, Aboubakar Ouattarra, was appointed as the new coach for the Phobians ahead of the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

The appointment of these new board members and coaching staff signals Hearts of Oak's commitment to rejuvenating the club and charting a new path towards success in both administrative and sporting aspects.