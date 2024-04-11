Hearts of Oak assistant coach alleges referee manipulation in Medeama defeat

Assistant coach of Hearts of Oak Abdul Bashiru has raised serious allegations against the referee officiating the recent match between his side and Medeama SC, calling for an urgent investigation by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Hearts of Oak faced their third consecutive defeat in the Ghana Premier League, succumbing to Medeama SC. After enjoying an unbeaten run of eight games, the Phobians have suffered setbacks in their recent games.

However, their latest defeat to the defending champions has been greeted with complaints of unfairness on the part of the officials

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the referee's conduct during the game, Bashiru accused a bankroller from the Medeama team of interfering with the officiating process, even going as far as entering the referee's dressing room at halftime.

"There is something that I want to say, what happened after the first half, the GFA must have a look at it. How can a bankroller after the first half go inside the referee’s dressing room?" Bashiru questioned, highlighting the concerning incident.

Furthermore, Bashiru alleged that the referee displayed bias towards Medeama, citing intimidation tactics and a noticeable shift in behavior during the second half of the game.

"While acknowledging Medeama's superiority on the day, Bashiru asserted that the referee played a role in their defeat," remarked onlookers.

With their focus now on Karela United, Hearts of Oak faces a critical period as they strive to bounce back from their recent losses and regain their footing in the league.