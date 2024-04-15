Hearts of Oak assistant coach vows no more losses in remaining games

Hearts of Oak assistant coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru emphasises the team's determination to avoid any further defeats in the remaining eight matches of the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking after their victory over Karela United, Bashiru underscores the importance of maintaining a winning streak for the Phobians, aiming to conclude the domestic campaign on a positive note.

"We are going all out now, we can’t afford to lose any match again in the league," he asserted following their 3-1 comeback win at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday evening.

In the match against Karela United, Hearts of Oak conceded an early goal but rallied to secure victory with two goals from Hamza Issa and a stunning long-range strike from Salim Adams.

With their sights set on a strong finish, Hearts of Oak are gearing up for their upcoming fixture against Legon Cities. Currently placed 10th on the league table, the Phobians have amassed 35 points from 26 games in the ongoing season.