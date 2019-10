Hearts of Oak have returned to training for this weekend's Homowo Cup against city rivals Great Olympics.

The Phobians have been on break after last Friday's international friendly defeat to SC Sahel of Niger.

Kim Grant's boys were beaten 2-1 after having a man sent off- Bright Korley collected two yellow cards.

A club statement read: ''Training resumed today ahead of Sunday’s Homowo Cup game with Great Olympics. Coach Kim Grant took the boys through their paces as seen in these images.''