Hearts of Oak board assures fans of intensive behind-the-scenes efforts amid disappointing season

Hearts of Oak's board is diligently working behind the scenes, as stated by board member Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, who acknowledges the fans' dissatisfaction with the current state of the club.

The Phobians have faced disappointment in the current season, concluding the first round in the ninth position in the Ghana Premier League. Furthermore, their journey in the MTN FA Cup was cut short, suffering a defeat in the round of 32 against lower-tier side Nania FC.

This dip in form has understandably left the fans disheartened, and there's a growing concern about the possibility of another season without securing any trophies, echoing the outcome of the previous season.

This starkly contrasts with the success of the preceding two seasons, during which they secured three trophies, including the league title in 2021, marking the end of their title drought.

Addressing the fans' discontent, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe stated on Promise FM, "The supporters have every right to be annoyed when the team is not doing well, but they should remember we're also not happy when the team is not winning, so they should calm down."

He reassured the fans that significant efforts are underway behind the scenes, confirming the appointment of a head coach before the commencement of the second round.

"We're working very hard behind the scenes and I can assure them there will be a head coach before the second rounds commence," he added.

As the second round approaches, fans are hopeful for an upturn in the team's performance and consistency. The anticipation is for Hearts of Oak to overcome their current challenges and launch a strong title charge in the upcoming rounds.