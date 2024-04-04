Hearts of Oak board chairman Togbe Afede hails coach Aboubakar Ouattara as most experienced in club's history

Board Chairman of Hearts of Oak Togbe Afede XIV, has showered praise on coach Aboubakar Ouattara, labeling him as the 'most experienced' coach in the history of the club.

The Ivorian tactician assumed the coaching reins in February under a two-and-a-half-year deal, succeeding Martin Koopman. Since his appointment, Ouattara has steered the Phobians to three victories and two draws in six games.

Addressing stakeholders at the club’s Annual General Meeting, Togbe Afede XIV expressed confidence in Ouattara's capabilities, emphasizing his extensive experience in football management.

“We have with us a coach who is the most experienced that we have ever had, coach Ouattara, and we hope his ability will help us,” remarked Togbe Afede XIV, underscoring the significance of Ouattara's role in the team's journey.

Despite sitting in ninth place with 32 points after a recent defeat against Samartex, Hearts of Oak remains optimistic about their prospects under Ouattara's guidance. They aim to bounce back strongly in their upcoming match against Bibiani Gold Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Coach Aboubakar Ouattara holds a CAF License 'A' coaching certificate, indicative of his high level of qualification in football coaching. His extensive experience spans various African countries, where he has achieved success both as a coach and Technical Director.

As Hearts of Oak continues its quest for success in the Ghana Premier League and beyond, the confidence placed in Coach Ouattara underscores the club's determination to leverage his expertise for improved performance and results on the pitch.