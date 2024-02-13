Hearts of Oak board member addresses rumours of coach sabotage

Hearts of Oak board member, Vincent Odotei Sowah, has denied initial speculations that the club intentionally sabotages its coaches.

This comes after former coach Martin Koopman accused the club of interfering with his work, leading to his departure.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, Sowah dismissed the accusations, describing them as "blatant lies" with no basis in fact.

"Why would we spend millions of cedis to bring in coaches and sabotage them to fail? It's not true we have been sabotaging coaches at Hearts," he said.

Sowah believes that some coaches who have worked with the club have become embroiled in internal politics and made poor decisions that ultimately led to their failure.

"They become naive and start making mistakes," he noted.

Despite these challenges, Hearts of Oak hope to have a great second round after struggling for consistency in the first half of the season.

The club has appointed Ivorian Aboubakar Ouattara as head coach and former Man United employee Delali Anku Adiamah as their Managing Director.

They currently sit in 11th place in the Ghana Premier League and have been eliminated from the FA Cup.