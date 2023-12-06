Hearts of Oak Board Member assures fans of strong performance against Asante Kotoko

Hearts of Oak Board Member Vincent Sowah-Odotei assures fans of an impressive performance against Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The Phobians head into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Aduana FC in Dormaa, leaving them eight points adrift of the top spot.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show, Sowah-Odotei acknowledges the challenges but expresses confidence in the team's potential for a compelling performance.

“We will give a very good account of ourselves against Asante Kotoko even though we are going through rough patches. We are confident in the potential of this team, and we will give a good account of ourselves,” he affirms.

Calling for calm among supporters, Sowah-Odotei emphasizes the team's commitment to delivering against Asante Kotoko. Encouraging positivity, he assures fans that, despite the competitive nature of the league, Hearts of Oak will field a strong team for the crucial game.

“The fans should not panic because we will put together a good team to deliver against Asante Kotoko. The fans should stay calm, and I know we will deliver against Asante Kotoko,” he urges.

The much-anticipated clash is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.