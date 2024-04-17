Hearts of Oak board member calls for modernisation in football supporter culture

Board member of Hearts of Oak Vincent Sowah-Odotei has emphasised the need for supporters of both Hearts and arch-rivals Asante Kotoko to embrace modern responsibilities of football club support.

Amidst recent incidents like Kotoko fans storming a training session to demand the sacking of coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, Sowah-Odotei urged supporters to understand the modern role of a football club supporter.

He emphasised the importance of respecting boundaries between supporters, management, and the board, allowing each entity to operate within their designated space.

“To me, I believe Hearts and Kotoko, there’s one common denominator; our supporters must begin to catch up with the modern responsibilities of supporters. Supporters, management, board, we all have boundaries and we must respect the boundaries and allow everybody to have their space and take decisions.”

“I believe we’ve been victims of our own internal issues that has conveyed a sort of chaos to our stakeholders have taken advantage of it and more or less brought Hearts of Oak and Kotoko on their knees.”

As Hearts heads into the final stretch of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, currently ranking ninth in the league standings after 26 games, Sowah-Odotei acknowledged the disappointment in the club's on-field results.

With Hearts set to face Legon Cities next on Saturday, April 20, Sowah-Odotei's call for modernization in supporter culture reflects a broader push for positive change within Ghanaian football.