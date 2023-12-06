Hearts of Oak Board Member Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe slams 'bitter and frustrated' Martin Koopman

Hearts of Oak board member, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has launched a scathing attack on former coach Martin Koopman, labelling him as "immature, frustrated, and bitter."

This comes after Koopman accused the board of interfering with his coaching decisions and dictating which players he could and couldn't use.

"When they [Koopman and Rene Hiddink] came we decided to allow them to work without any interference," Dr. Tamakloe said in an interview with Ghanasportspage.com.

"They said they couldn’t work with some of the boys, and those he mentioned were players he sorted out himself and virtually asked them to leave the team because he said they were not up to standard."

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe refuted Koopman's claims that the board had intervened in his coaching decisions, stating that the board had given Koopman and his technical director, Rene Hiddink, full autonomy to run the team without interference.

"Out of the players that he mentioned apart from two boys who were injured and could not play at all, he used every one of the players he mentioned," Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said.

"He is immature, frustrated and bitter, he is a complete liar because of all the names he mentioned one can check from the Ghana Football Association or even our records to see whether they have not been featured since he came."

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe also expressed surprise at Koopman's statement that the club had very good defenders and midfielders but lacked good wingers and attackers.

"If as a coach you have realised that the wingers are not good you train them, but you don’t complain," he said. "You don’t come out and lie to the media that the board doesn’t want you to use certain players. That’s not professionalism."

Koopman was sacked 10 games into the season, with the Phobians recording just two wins.