Hearts of Oak board member expresses desire to retain coach Aboubakar Ouattara long-term

Vincent Sowah-Odotei, a board member of Hearts of Oak has voiced the club's eagerness to maintain Aboubakar Ouattara as head coach for an extended period.

Ouattara, who hails from Ivory Coast, took over the reins as head coach from Dutchman Martin Koopman at the onset of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League's second round.

Although Hearts experienced some initial ups and downs under Ouattara's guidance, including a five-game unbeaten run followed by three consecutive losses, they later rebounded with a convincing 3-1 victory over Karela Football Club.

Sowah-Odotei expressed the club's immense satisfaction with Ouattara's contributions, citing his extensive experience in football management and collaboration with all levels of a football club.

"We are extremely delighted to have him in our team. Ouattara brings to board huge experience in management of football, understanding of the business of football, and collaboration with team owners at all levels of a football club," remarked Sowah-Odotwi on Citi Sports.

He further expressed optimism about retaining Ouattara's services for a prolonged period, stating, "It is our hope that we will be able to maintain him for a very long time."

Currently positioned ninth in the league standings, Hearts of Oak are gearing up to face Legon Cities on Saturday, April 20.