Hearts of Oak Board member Sowah Odotei assures fans of strong performance against Kotoko

Board Member of Hearts of Oak Vincent Sowah-Odotei has conveyed confidence and determination as he assures fans of a compelling performance from the Phobians in their upcoming clash against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

The highly anticipated Matchday 13 fixture is set to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Despite Hearts of Oak's current position at 9th on the league log in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, with 16 points from three wins, three losses, and seven draws, Sowah-Odotei remains optimistic about the team's potential.

"We will give a very good account of ourselves against Asante Kotoko even though we are going through rough patches," he expressed on Asempa FM.

"We are confident in the potential of this team, and we will give a good account of ourselves."

Sowah-Odotei urged calm among the fans and encouraged them to stay positive ahead of the crucial game. He reassured them that despite the competitive nature of the league, Hearts of Oak would field a strong team to deliver against Asante Kotoko.

"The fans should not panic because we will put together a good team to deliver against Asante Kotoko. The fans should stay calm, and I know we will deliver against Asante Kotoko," he urged.