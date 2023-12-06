Hearts of Oak Board Member Sowah Odotei remains optimistic amid team's struggles

Hearts of Oak Board Member Vincent Sowah Odotei expressed optimism about the club's potential for success despite their challenging times.

With just three wins in 13 league games and a recent 1-0 loss to Aduana FC, the team face tough circumstances heading into the upcoming match against Asante Kotoko.

Addressing the media after a press conference following the dismissal of former coach Martin Koopman, Odotei Sowah highlighted positive developments within the club.

He proudly shared, "Everything is in place for the club to be successful. Hearts of Oak players who have not travelled before are building houses; they are buying cars; we look at their welfare."

He emphasised the commitment to addressing the players' well-being and softer issues, expressing confidence that the club has the necessary elements for success. Odotei Sowah stated, "We think we have everything in place, which is necessary for any endeavour, so we thought that the softer issue Koopman will come and solve it."