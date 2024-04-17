Hearts of Oak board member Vincent Sowah-Odotei voices disappointment in club's performance despite investments

Hearts of Oak board member Vincent Sowah Odotei has expressed disappointment in the club's performance in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, considering the significant investments made.

Following Hearts of Oak's 3-1 victory over Karela United, Sowah Odotei highlighted the club's recent struggles, including a three-game losing streak.

Currently positioned ninth in the league standings, Hearts of Oak faces Legon Cities in Dawu on Saturday, April 20.

"We are disappointed. When you look at Hearts of Oak as a unit, we have everything in place to be the most successful club in the country. We have the infrastructure, I believe that everybody agrees that we had a very good preseason," Sowah Odotei remarked.

Despite the investments made and the appointment of Ivorian coach Aboubakar Ouattara to replace Martin Koopman as head coach, Sowah Odotei emphasised that the on-field results have not met expectations.

"Our on-field results are disappointing compared to the investment that we’ve made, so honestly, we are not happy with where we are," he added.

The remarks from Sowah-Odotei underscore the club's determination to improve its performance and achieve success in the Ghana Premier League.

They will however be hoping to climb up the table with favourable results as they prepare to face Legon Cities.