Hearts of Oak board refutes Koopman's claims, affirms full control over player selection

The board of Hearts of Oak have issued a strong response to Dutch coach Martin Koopman's recent allegations, vehemently asserting that they had granted him complete autonomy over player selection.

Koopman's departure from the Phobians followed a series of disappointing results, during which he suggested that the board had imposed restrictions on certain players.

In a press conference held on Monday, December 4th, 2023, the board addressed Koopman's claims, stating unequivocally that the Dutch coach was solely responsible for player selection and had full control over the process.

"Koopman was solely in charge of player selection in the team. He was given full responsibility," the board declared.

To provide clarity, the board revealed that by the seventh league match, Koopman had utilised 28 players, with only two sidelined due to injuries. This statement aimed to dismiss any speculation about interference with the coach's decisions regarding the team's composition.

Abdul Bashiru has taken over as interim manager as the club continues to search for a substantive coach.

The Phobians currently find themselves in the 9th position on the league table with 16 points after 13 games. The upcoming league fixture against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko is anticipated to be a crucial encounter, with both teams eager to secure a victory and improve their standing in the league.