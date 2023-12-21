Hearts of Oak bolster squad with Kwadwo Osei Bonsu signing amid goalkeeping woes

Hearts of Oak, grappling with a goalkeeping crisis, have swiftly addressed their concerns in the ongoing transfer window.

In an effort to fortify their squad, the beleaguered team have secured the services of Kwadwo Osei Bonsu, a seasoned goalkeeper with experience at WAFA SC and Berekum Chelsea.

The pursuit of Bonsu has been a prolonged one, and the player has now inked a significant three-and-a-half-year deal with the Phobians.

Having undergone successful medical examinations on Wednesday, Bonsu has promptly been registered, making him eligible for the impending clash against traditional rivals Great Olympics on Friday.

The urgency of the situation is evident as the new shot-stopper accompanied the team to Kumasi in preparation for the crucial encounter, signalling a potential immediate debut.

Hearts, recognizing the importance of a reliable presence between the posts, hopes that the addition of Osei Bonsu will bring stability to their goalkeeping department and contribute to an upturn in performance as they navigate the challenges of the football season.

The Phobians are without a single win in their last four matches in the Ghana Premier League as they sit in the 10th position on the league standings with 17 points from 16 games.