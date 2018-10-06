Hearts of Oak CEO Mark Noonan descends on 'fools' who spread 'fake news'

Managing Director of Hearts of Oak Mark Noonan has descended heavily on "those spreading fake news" about the transfer of winger Patrick Razak as "fools"

Noonan has vowed not to transfer Razak to Kotoko as long as he remains the CEO of the Phobians.

His comments came after an reports said newly signed Coach C.K Akunnour has expressed interest in the pacey wideman.

Check the tweet below:

For those spreading FAKE NEWS, let me be crystal clear AGAIN. We will NEVER sell @StillPR17 to @AsanteKotoko_SC as long as I am CEO of @HeartsOfOakGH. Anyone who says differently is a fool or has an anti-#AHOSC agenda.