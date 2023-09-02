Hearts of Oak close to signing Congolese striker Kashala Ramos

Hearts of Oak are on the verge of signing Congolese strike Kashala Ramos after his remarkable performances with the team in their pre-season friendlies.

The forward scored a hat-trick against Miracle Land and repeated the feat in the Phobians game against Lazio Spot to help Hearts of Oak record big wins in their ongoing pre-season campaign.

The performances of the Congolese have therefore impressed the technical team who have reportedly offered him a contract ahead of the new season.

Ramos with his goalscoring prowess is deemed as a great addition to the squad to help the team solve their scoring issues following the departure of key attackers including Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who left before the conclusion of last season to join Swiss side FC Zurich.

The Phobians under the management of Dutch tactician Martin Koopman are hoping to record better results in the upcoming campaign compared to last season where they finished 12th at the end of the season.

Hearts of Oak will travel to Tamale in the matchday one fixture of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League where they face RTU at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.