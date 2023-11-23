Hearts of Oak coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru confident of turning fortunes around

Interim Hearts of Oak coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru has expressed confidence in his ability to lead the club to success, calling on the leadership to give him time to turn things around.

Bashiru, who was appointed following the sacking of Dutch coach Martin Koopman, led the Phobians to a 2-1 victory over Accra Lions in his first game in charge.

Speaking to the media, he highlighted his coaching credentials, including his UEFA License B and CAF License A certifications, as well as his experience working with Great Olympics and Legon Cities.

"Of course, I have the capability to lead Hearts of Oak. I have UEFA license B and CAF license A certificates. I have worked with Great Olympics and Legon Cities. I have also coached three Division One clubs," Bashiru said.

"So I have the capability to coach Hearts of Oak. Sometimes, you just need the opportunity and I hope the big men of Hearts of Oak will see that and give me a little time to see if I can move the club up."

Hearts of Oak are currently sitting in 9th place on the Ghana Premier League table with 15 points after 11 games. While the team have struggled in recent seasons, Bashiru believes that with the right support and time, he can help turn the club's fortunes around.

With Bashiru at the helm, Hearts of Oak will look to build on their recent victory and push up the league table. The team face a tough test in their next match, taking on Berekum Chelsea, but Bashiru is confident that his side can come out on top.