Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara acknowledges Samartex's strength after defeat

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has gracefully conceded to the prowess of FC Samartex following his team's loss to the Timber boys in the Ghana Premier League.

In a dramatic encounter at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex in Samreboi on matchday 23, the Phobians, under the guidance of the Ivorian tactician, experienced their first defeat, ending an impressive eight-game unbeaten streak.

The final scoreline saw Hearts of Oak falling short, with FC Samartex emerging victorious with a 2-1 win.

Evans Osei Wusu's stunning brace proved to be the decisive factor in Samartex's triumph at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena in Sameraboi, effectively bringing an end to Hearts of Oak's previously unbeaten run.

Despite Hamza Issah's return to the team and his contribution to reducing the deficit for the Phobians, Ouattara was quick to acknowledge the strength of their opponents in his post-match remarks.

"I think I made a bad choice and it affected the team; it’s my fault. Samartex is a good side, and I understand why they are on top of the league standings. I congratulate them," Ouattara said, displaying sportsmanship and respect for the opposition.

With Hearts of Oak currently occupying the ninth position on the Ghana Premier League table with 32 points from 23 matches, they will be aiming to accumulate crucial points in their remaining 11 games to conclude the season on a positive note.