Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara embraces criticism amid impressive form

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has embraced criticism as a catalyst for improvement, following his team's remarkable comeback in their match-week 22 triumph against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Phobians found themselves trailing in the first half after Mustapha Yakubu's stunning free-kick in the 45+4th minute gave Heart of Lions the lead. However, Hearts quickly rallied, leveling the scoreline with a powerful header from Salim Adams in the 50th minute.

Their determination paid off as Mtange secured the crucial victory for the Rainbow boys in the 62nd minute, seizing on a rebounded shot from Lions goalkeeper Ebenezer Osae.

Ouattara, reflecting on the match, emphasized the importance of tactical discipline, particularly in the second half. He highlighted the team's resilience and commitment to securing the win.

"It’s just the tactical discipline, the first half was very difficult for us but in the second half, I told them we should not lose this game, it is not possible. We are happy for the win but we have to be consistent in our games and keep winning."

"Sometimes, I listen to the journalists, I listen and make decisions, the criticism is good for me. I need more criticism to make changes, that is why I put him in the frontline. I love the fans, we are fighting for them."

With Hearts of Oak currently occupying the seventh position on the league table with 32 points, Ouattara and his team are focused on maintaining their momentum as they prepare to face league leaders Sarmatex in their upcoming match-week 23 fixture.