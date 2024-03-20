Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara refuses to promise league title despite impressive form

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has adopted a cautious approach when discussing the possibility of winning the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, despite the team's impressive performance.

The Phobians have emerged as contenders in the ongoing campaign after overcoming a slow start to the league season. Since Ouattara's arrival before the start of the second round, the team has demonstrated significant improvement, securing three wins and two draws in their last five games.

This streak has extended their unbeaten run to eight matches, instilling hope among fans for continued success in future fixtures.

However, Ouattara remains grounded in his expectations, refusing to make any promises regarding the league title.

"We are striving to perform well, and anything is possible as we progress. However, I cannot guarantee the championship. We are taking it one step at a time, focusing on each match as it comes," he stated.

Despite their commendable efforts, Hearts of Oak currently sit in 7th place on the Ghana Premier League table, level on points with rivals Asante Kotoko. Their next challenge awaits them in a crucial clash against league leaders FC Samaretx on Friday, March 22, 2024.