Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara says team not focusing on league title

Hearts of Oak's head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has emphasised his focus on team development rather than solely aiming for the Ghana Premier League title.

Despite recent setbacks, Ouattara remains optimistic about the team's potential for improvement.

Taking charge midway through the season, Ouattara initiated a promising streak, remaining undefeated in his first five matches. However, a recent home defeat to GoldStars marked his second consecutive loss, prompting a reassessment of objectives.

Following the 1-0 loss, Ouattara conveyed his belief in the existing foundation of the team, indicating a desire to elevate it further rather than starting anew.

“For me, I think this team, we can do it. Not for the league, but we are trying to build. I am not rebuilding the team. “I am not there to make a new foundation. I’m trying to bring this team at a portable level with the materials I have.”

Currently positioned 10th in the league standings with 32 points, trailing leaders Samartex by 13 points after 24 matches, Hearts of Oak faces reigning champions Medeama in their upcoming league fixture on Wednesday.