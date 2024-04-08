Hearts of Oak coach attributes Bibiani Goldstars defeat to goalkeeper's inexperience

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has addressed the recent loss against Bibiani GoldStars, pinpointing a goalkeeping error made by Sharif Shuaib as a result of inexperience.

During Sunday's match at the Accra Sports Stadium, Shuaib's attempt to initiate a fast break inadvertently led to the opposing team's goal, resulting in a 1-0 defeat for Hearts of Oak.

Speaking after the match, Ouattara offered a protective stance towards the goalkeeper while acknowledging the mistake, stating, "That unfortunately, we conceded one goal, that's the problem. That counter-attack the goalkeeper wanted to do; that is lack of experience of him, but I think all these things, we are there to prepare the team."

Despite the setback, Ouattara expressed his commitment to correcting such errors and improving the team's performance.

This loss marks the second consecutive defeat for Hearts of Oak under Ouattara's management, following a previous unbeaten streak of five games.

With the defeat, Hearts of Oak remains in tenth place on the league table with 32 points.