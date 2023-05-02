Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo praises King Faisal's performance despite win

Hearts of Oak acting head coach David Ocloo has praised the performance of King Faisal despite his team securing a hard-fought 2-0 win over the visitors.

The Phobians left it late to secure all three points at the expense of a resilient Faisal side. Eonde fed Salifu Ibrahim to chip the ball into the net to break the deadlock on 89 minutes and Linda Mtange sealed victory with a 92nd-minute tap-in.

Speaking after the game, Ocloo praised King Faisal for their disciplined display and said, "This is marvellous. You see we kept it late until the late minute. That makes it so sweet. I'm impressed. King Faisal played well. They were very disciplined and they gave us a very good game but we did the necessary thing which was to score."

The win ensured that the Rainbow Boys are back to winning ways after suffering back-to-back defeats in their last two games. Hearts of Oak is now fourth on the league standings with 45 points after 29 matches played in the campaign.

The Phobians' next league assignment is a trip to Samreboi to face Samartex. Ocloo's team will be hoping to continue their winning form and maintain their position on the league table as the season ends.