Hearts of Oak coach Ouattara shifts focus from league title to team building

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has urged fans to temper their expectations as he prioritises the long-term development of the team over immediate success in the Ghana Premier League.

Ouattara, who took over the reins at the beginning of the second round of the competition following the departure of Martin Koopmas, is steering the team towards a new direction focused on building a formidable squad rather than chasing after silverware.

Despite a promising start with five matches undefeated, the team has recently suffered two consecutive defeats, dampening hopes of mounting a serious challenge for the league title this season.

However, Ouattara remains steadfast in his approach, emphasising the importance of laying the groundwork for sustained success in the future.

Speaking about his vision for the team, Ouattara stated, "For me, I think this team, we can do it. Not for the league, but we are trying to build. I am not rebuilding the team. I am not there to make a new foundation. I’m trying to bring this team to a portable level with the materials I have."

Currently positioned 10th in the league standings with 32 points, Hearts of Oak face reigning champions Medeama in their upcoming league fixture on Wednesday.

With their sole focus now on improving their performance in the league, Hearts of Oak is set to undergo a period of transformation under Ouattara's guidance as they strive to compete at a higher level in the seasons to come.